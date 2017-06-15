A 31-YEAR old woman is the latest to be arrested as a murder investigation continues after a man was killed in a Blackbird Leys alleyway.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found with serious injuries on June 1 after an alleged attack by a gang of men in Jourdain Road. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Five people have so far been charged with his murder; four men and one teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Last night a woman from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

A man and a woman from Oxford, aged 63 and 56 respectively, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday have been released under investigation.

The men charged with murder are: