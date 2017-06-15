DRIVERS are experiencing heavy delays on the M40 after a van caught fire.

Emergency services were at the scene on the southbound carriageway between junction six, Lewknor and juction five, Stokenchurch.

Traffic was at a standstill and the motorway was closed between the two junctions as fire services deal with the blaze.

All lanes have now been opened.

Oxford Bus Company tweeted to inform commuters their X90 and Airline services would be diverted to the A40, which would cause delays.