THE long term future of the controversial Castle Mill students flats remains uncertain after plans to reduce their visual harm were passed.

University bosses said discussions had been held over potentially demolishing the buildings, but that they did not want to ‘tie the hands’ of their successors by committing to it.

Oxford City Council’s west area planning committee approved changes to the Roger Dudman Way buildings, including tree planting, a ‘mid-tone’ colour change and timber cladding - work could begin in six months and be completed by the end of 2018.

Before permission was granted, however, university representatives were asked whether they would commit to demolishing the flats by 2040 - a request made by Oxford Preservation Trust (OPT).

Director of estates at Oxford University, Paul Goffin, said: “We have discussed this but it would be difficult for us to tie the hands of our successors with a legal or otherwise commitment.

“We have since responded to OPT in this way.”

The approval on Tuesday night brings to an end, for now, a long battle over the student accommodation.

A campaign was launched in December 2012 amid criticism that the buildings ruined the views of Oxford’s famous skyline.

It eventually led to a study being carried out by consultants on behalf of the university in 2014, which found the flats harmed views across the city and of St Barnabas Church from Port Meadow.

Campaigners had fought for the top storey to be taken off the flats but their four-year fight finished last year when the university chose a £6m screening option instead.

After several public consultations, the university’s screening option took the form of timber slats, a colour change and climbing vegetation.

Councillors approved the mitigation by seven votes to one - only Liz Wade said the change were 'still not good enough'.

But council leader Bob Price said: “There has been an extensive consultation process between the university and planning officers and this is as good as it gets.

“Let’s move on and how it turns out.”

The committee’s chairwoman Louise Upton said: “I think we are all in agreement on how awful the buildings look.

“We need to approve these plans and allow the university to start the work to improve them as soon as possible.”

The Cripley Meadow Allotments Association demanded their site was made ‘badger proof’ and after several minutes of debate the committee granted their request.

A construction management plan was approved banning deliveries from 7.30 to 9.30am and 4.30 to 6.30pm.