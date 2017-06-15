THE Chancellor of Oxford University has been given a leading role in an association of leading universities in Europe.

Lord Patten of Barnes has been appointed chairman of the board of trustees for The Europaeum – an association promoting collaboration between European universities.

He said: “Today, we need The Europaeum more than ever before and I am delighted to take on this new challenge.”

Dr Andrew Graham, former master of Balliol, and Dr Hartmut Mayer, Fellow of St. Peter’s College were also given roles.