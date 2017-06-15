MICHAEL Rhymes, who has died aged 80, was a police officer, investigator, rugby enthusiast, musician and devoted family man.

So many colleagues and friends wanted to pay tribute to him, some had to stand outside during a celebration of his life at Oxford Crematorium.

Michael Robert Rhymes – known as Mick or Mike - was born in Witney on June 17, 1936, but spent much of his life in Oxford, a city he was passionate about.

He attended Headington Secondary School and after four years’ National Service as an RAF policeman at RAF Sopley, Hampshire, he joined Oxford City Police as PC 140 in 1957.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1967 and when he left Oxford in 1976 to become an inspector at Banbury, he was described by his boss at a farewell party as 'one of the cornerstones of the police in the city'.

During his 19 years as a city policeman, he had worked in all departments, including traffic, the control room, administration and with CID. He also earned three commendations.

In 1983, he took charge of Bicester police station and was responsible for setting up a community beat system in the town and surrounding villages.

He said at the time: “Putting policemen back on the beat has helped us enormously and I think it has helped the community too. We now have a much better rapport with people.”

During his 30 years in the police, he was able to pursue two of his passions – music and rugby.

He played cornet in the Thames Valley Police band and captained the Oxford City and Thames Valley Police rugby teams. He later became coach and organiser of police rugby.

Rugby played a huge part in his life. In his younger days, he was a member of Oxford RFC and later became a passionate supporter of Gosford All Blacks at Kidlington.

His son, Rod, said: “He attended 95 per cent of games, home and away. His role was to write the match reports for the Oxford Mail. He described himself as ‘Mike – UPB’ (Unofficial Press Bod)."

After retiring from the police in 1987, he started his second career as a private and commercial investigator covering a range of investigations all over the country.

Mr Rhymes, who lived in Kidlington and died on May 21, leaves a widow Joyce, whom he married at Littlemore Parish Church in 1963, daughter Caroline, son Rod, grandchildren Charlotte, Laura, April, Katie and Pippa and great grandchildren Oliver, Archie, Molly and Finley.

Tributes at the thanksgiving service were given by John Batey, a police colleague and lifelong friend, Gosford All Blacks’ coach Matt Watts and Rod Rhymes.

Mr Rhymes said his father was devoted to his family, and never lost an opportunity to attract new players to rugby.

He added: “It would be a fitting tribute if the article could be signed off stating ‘Gosford All Blacks are recruiting new players and pre-season starts soon’ - he would love that.”