A SCHOOL dedicated to helping its pupils stay safe on their bikes has backed an Oxford Mail cycle safety campaign.

St Andrew's School, in Headington, Oxford, has been helping its year six pupils take and pass their cycling proficiency for the last four years.

The initiative was introduced by headteacher Jude Bennett as she recognised the importance of her pupils staying safe on the roads.

She said: "I joined the school as its headteacher in 2013 and it is something we have introduced straight away.

"I think it is really important that Oxford is a cycle safe city and children need to be able to be safe in a way that is appropriate.

"While we have lots of lovely cycle routes, it is important for them to be aware and keep themselves safe when out on the road.

"We start cycling proficiency for the year sixes just as they make that transition from primary to secondary school, where they will be going to school on their own."

With the support of Oxfordshire County Council, groups of up to 12 will embark on a course ending in a practical and written test.

The council, which operates the scheme in schools across the county, says it has now helped train more than 700 school children on how to ride safely on the roads.

Mrs Bennett added: "Not everyone passes and that just shows how seriously it is taken and how important it is to be bike safe.

"I think it is something that should be taught in schools but of course resources and having a safe route to train the pupils on is not always easy to come by.

"We rely on our parents to become volunteers who are trained to take the children out on the cycling proficiency sessions.

"You need to have at least four or five parents per session."

Wendy Jennings, road safety officer at Oxfordshire County Council Fire Rescue Service, said the cycling proficiency training helped youngsters develop the skills needed to cope with moving traffic.

The Oxford Mail launched its cycle safety campaign last month after nurse Jose Martinez spoke to the paper earlier this year about how he cheated death when he was knocked off his bike and broke his neck.

In a bid to promote cycle safety, readers of the paper will be able to bag themselves a helmet made by Witney-based Oxford Products for just £5.

Mrs Bennett said she hoped the campaign would raise awareness of the need for cyclists to have the right equipment when out on the roads.

She added: "It is not just about us helping them know how to be safe on the roads.

"They also need to have a helmet that fits them properly."

