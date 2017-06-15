A TRIUMPHANT team of three-legged racers, family and friends raised more than £3,000 for cancer care at Oxford's hospitals in one of the year's quirkier fundraisers.

More than 100 people took part in the procession down Cowley Road in memory of Julie Webb, who died in August 2015 after a six-month battle with cancer.

Stopping off at plenty of pubs along the way before a knees-up at Donnington Social Club, the group raised £3,020.96 in a single day on Saturday, June 3.

All funds raised will go to the oncology department at the Churchill Hospital in Headington where Mrs Webb, a cleaner at Grandpont Nursery School, was treated in her final days.

Daughter Gemma Hearn, 34, of Rose Hill, said: "I'm still amazed at the amount of people that came and the amount of money that was donated.

"It was just so much fun and everyone was so happy.

"We felt mum would be so proud of the whole day and people are asking about next year already."

Donations were collected from the public at venues including the Magdalen Arms, the City Arms and the James Street Tavern.

Back in Donnington visitors enjoyed a tombola, Aunt Sally, darts, face painting and a barbecue with scores of raffle tickets sold for extra donations.

Mrs Hearn, who organised the event with her brother Antony said: "We think we'll do something different next year so we'll have to get our thinking caps on."

The money was handed over to ORH Charitable Funds, the charity arm of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, at its base in Unipart House.

Spokesman Joe Baker said: "A huge thank you to everyone who supported Gemma and Antony’s fantastic fundraising effort along the ever-colourful Cowley Road.

"Raising such an incredible amount will help support the ward to ensure we can offer above-and-beyond research, equipment and facilities for our patients and families.

"We would like to thank the whole family for thinking of the charity and oncology ward in what must have been an incredibly emotional day."