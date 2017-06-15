A WILDLIFE park is celebrating the birth of the first porcupine twins in its 47 year history.

The as-yet unnamed and unsexed pair were born at Cotswold Wildlife Park, near Burford, to first-time mother Stempu and father Prickle.

The newborns can be seen in an enclosure they share with a trio of mongooses.

Section head of primates Chris Kibbey said: “The babies are born about Guinea pig-sized and, although they are born with quills, they are soft at birth, making things considerably easier for mum.

“The twins are doing really well and have already developed their mother’s habit of stamping their feet, indicating their frustration at keepers disturbing them.”

Immediately after birth, the quills quickly harden in the air and become prickly. The babies, also known as porcupettes, are born relatively well developed with eyes open and teeth present. For more visit bit.ly/1f2pUxV