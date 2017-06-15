A EUROPEAN Union law to abolish mobile phone data roaming charges comes into force today.

The new rules mean that citizens travelling within the EU can call, text and browse the internet on mobiles for the same price they pay at home.

Until now roaming or connection charges have been added to calls, texts and internet browsing for those travelling within the EU, with some users facing bills of hundreds of pounds.

In a statement the European Commission said: "Each time a European citizen crossed an EU border, be it for holidays, work, studies or just for a day, they had to worry about using their mobile phones and a high phone bill from the roaming charges when they came home.

"We are proud that the EU has put an end to very high roaming prices and thankful to those who showed the determination to overcome the many challenges and pursue this goal."

But consumer organisation Which? has warned that exceeding data allowances will still be chargeable.

Exceeding agreed minutes, texts and data would still be charged in the EU as it would in the UK, with providers charging different rates.