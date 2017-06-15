A STUDIO where classic hits including Baker Street and Creep were recorded will be celebrated with a blue plaque

The plaque for Chipping Norton Recording Studios - where Status Quo, Duran Duran, Gerry Rafferty, Radiohead and others recorded - will be unveiled today outside the building that is now the town’s dental surgery.

Richard and Mike Vernon, the brothers who founded the studios more than 45 years ago, will be special guests at the unveiling.

Chipping Norton Recording Studios were in action in New Street from 1971 to 1999.

Songs that were recorded at the studios include Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty, In The Army Now by Status Quo, Too Shy by Kajagoogoo, I Should Have Known Better by Jim Diamond, Promise Me by Beverley Craven, Creep by Radiohead and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.

Other artists to record there include Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Wet Wet Wet and Jeff Beck.

The plaque unveiling was announced yesterday alongside 46 others commemorating places that shaped the music landscape in Britain.

It will be unveiled live on BBC Radio Oxford just after 2pm today – BBC Music Day – as part of a special programme broadcast live from Chipping Norton celebrating the story of the legendary studios and the music history that was made there.

It is hoped the programme will demonstrate how important a part Chipping Norton Studios played in Oxfordshire’s contribution to music history.

The recording studios operated out of the former British Schools building and provided 15 bedrooms for visiting musicians.