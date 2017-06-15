TRUMP has been named Children's Word of the Year by Oxford University Press.

The publishing arm of Oxford University analysed 131,798 short stories submitted by children to BBC Radio 2's 500 Words competition to reveal new insights into British children's use of language.

Donald Trump was the most frequently mentioned public figure and Trump was chosen as Word of the Year due to its increased use - up 839 per cent on 2016.

OUP said thousands of children had used Trump-related language in 'clever, witty and subversive' ways.

Chris Evans said: “This year’s analysis reveals just how tuned in childrenare to what’s going on in the world. It’s so inspiring to see how they use language so creatively, having fun with words, using humour and bringing them to life through their wonderfully unconstrained imaginations.”

Youngsters mentioned Trump in a variety of contexts, including:

Donald J Trump Goes to the Moon, by a 12-year-old girl, featuring the countdown: “10... 9...8 ‘My hair is so amazing’...7. ‘And real’. 6... 5 ‘I am going to make the moon great again.’. 3... 2...1 Blast off.”

More than 100 blended words such as Trumplestilskin, Trumpyness, Trumpido, Trumpeon and Trumpwinningtastic

Protagonists such as Donald Trout, Hillary Kitten, and Obama Llama.

Political vocabulary was a notable area of growth, with new words and phrases in this year's stories including Brexit, Article 50, fake news, and alternative facts.

OUP's findings are released ahead of the 500 Words live final on Friday, June 16 at the Tower of London with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Vineeta Gupta, Head of Children’s Dictionaries at Oxford University Press, says: “This year, the stories demonstrate creativity, style and wit, all underpinned by a sophisticated use of grammar and language.

"From humorous punning to creating their own words, children have played and experimented with language with impressive results. The stories have not only provided us with infinite entertainment, but also contributed to language research for children’s dictionaries.

"As well as this, 500 Words has led to academic research at Oxford University which will support teachers and schools."