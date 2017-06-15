AN OXFORD disability football team which transforms the lives of its members has been crowned the best in the country.

Oxford City Casuals was named the best program for disabilities out of 70 teams at the National League Trust Community Awards 2017.

The team, which boasts more than 50 male and female players aged four to 45, said the award has validated the ‘incredible’ work of its 16 unpaid coaches and managers.

Almost as exciting was the £5,000 cheque the team also received on Saturday night which will help to buy essential equipment.

Manager Mark Heelis said: “We’re delighted – it is a fantastic recognition of all the hard work we have put in.

“We have no members of staff – I am a volunteer, I am supported by three support volunteers and we have 12 volunteer coaches.

“For me this award validates the role they have played in the community, giving their time every Sunday: it’s an incredible thing and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

The Casuals, which was set up in September 2003, has helped dozens of players gain confidence, independence and better social skills.

One of those is Luke Adkins-Smith, who has cerebral palsy, and signed up aged ten in 2012.

His mother Dawn helped the team win its award by providing a glowing statement about how she had seen her son transformed by his time there.

She told the judges: “The Oxford City Casuals gives Luke a sense of independence, to have fun doing something he loves in a safe environment.

“The casuals feel like one big family and everyone supports each other including the parents and support workers.”

She went on: “Since being at the casuals Luke’s self-esteem and confidence has soared. He just loves playing football with everyone regardless of age or ability and he has become very vocal on the pitch.”

She said the club had a ‘unique’ caring, family nature and that all the casuals were proud to wear the Oxford City shirt and enjoy playing football.

She added: “The volunteers are amazing you would not find a group of people so dedicated and caring anywhere else.”

Ibrar Khan, who joined the coaching team in April, added: “There isn’t any other club in Oxford which offers what the Casuals team does.

“Oxford City Causals are unique, in that they not only give people with disabilities the chance to play for and belong in a real team, but they have also got given me a chance to assist in the coaching side of things.

“As a disabled coach, I know and understand first hand, the extreme difficulties that are involved.”

The Casuals will be celebrating their win at their training session this Sunday.