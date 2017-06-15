SUPPORTERS of Katharine House Hospice will again throw open their garden gates this summer to raise money for its priceless end-of-life care.

The annual Festival of Gardens will see villagers to some of North Oxfordshire’s most attractive villages offered a chance to have a snoop around residents’ gardens and gain some inspiration for their own – all for a worthy cause.

The festival raises money for the Adderbury hospice, which provides specialist support for people facing terminal illnesses in Oxfordshire as well as their families and loved ones.

Chris Higgins, communications officer at Katharine House, said: “Each day it costs £10,000 to provide the hospice’s services and we only get a third of that from the government.

“The rest comes from local people, groups, businesses, trusts and foundations.

"We care for about 300 people at any one time and we simply couldn’t do that without the support of our community.”

On Saturday and Sunday visitors to Swerford near Chipping Norton can take in no fewer than nine picturesque open gardens, two talks and a flower festival for British Flower Week.

Then on Sunday, July 2, a single garden will be open in Bledington on the Oxfordshire Way, followed by four in Heyford Park on Sunday, August 6.

Larger-scale events will take place in the landscaped gardens of Broughton Grange on Tuesday, September 5, Thursday, September 6 and Saturday, September 9, including drinks and tours of the grounds with head gardener Andrew Woodall.

Finally Sunday, September 17 will see three gardens open for the day in Bloxham, with a talk on small trees held by Merlin Brooke-Little.

Suggested donations or ticket prices will vary across events but visitors can expect refreshments, a warm welcome and beautiful scenes at every turn.

Mr Higgins said: “We’re proud so many of our supporters have offered to open their gardens.

“Funds raised at the festival will help Katharine House support people in our community facing life-limiting illness.

"With so much on offer, every village will be a wonderful day out for families of all ages, with each garden offering something different.”

For more information call 01295 816484 or visit khh.org.uk