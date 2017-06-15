A COMMUNITY rocked by the killing of Chris Lemonius two weeks ago has gathered to discuss how to protect young people from getting mixed up in crime.

The incident on June 1 sent shockwaves across the estate and saw five young men from Oxford charged in its aftermath.

And yesterday, two more people were arrested in connection with Mr Lemonius' death.

At yesterday’s ‘Beyond the Label’ conference in Blackbird Leys charities, council officers, Thames Valley Police and residents met to discuss the issue.

Local parent Sasha East, organised the event with the Leys Community Development Initiative (CDI) three months ago.

She said: “In the last couple of weeks have had a terrible tragedy. There are tensions and heartbreak in the community and this is an opportunity to come together.”

Negative stereotypes about Blackbird Leys and the ‘finger of suspicion’ pointed at those from the estate were, she said, alienating youngsters further.

She added: “It’s frustrating. I still work with people who were told not to go to Blackbird Leys. We don’t have another planet to put people on who have made mistakes; somehow we have to share the space and get along.”

Visitors to the event at the Glow Hall also heard from Christopher Stacey, co-director of national charity Unlock, on criminal records and rehabilitation.

Conroy Harris spoke on behalf of mentoring organisation A Band of Brothers, which branched out into Oxford last year.

He said: “What happened brings home the immediacy of the issues facing young people here on the estate.

“Although we go through life every day trying to make things happen for ourselves, a lot of young people are really struggling to become part of everyday society.”

It has been a fraught two weeks for the CDI, whose long-running youth project was attended by some of those charged in the wake of Mr Lemonius’s murder.

Another 18-year-old and former CDI user, Iman St Clair of Kestrel Crescent, last week admitted the unlawful killing of Eamonn Anderson in High Street.

The charity is planning two events for adults and young people on the Leys that will act as a ‘safe space’ for people upset by what happened.

Yesterday two young men from Blackbird Leys, Ashton Weller, 24, and Jack Walker, 23, described how the CDI had helped them turn their lives around.

Mr Weller said: “From a young age I got into a bad way with gangs. I was getting kicked out of school and I wasn’t focused at all.

“Marsha [Jackson, youth project co-ordinator] was always there to help us. I’d always wanted to be an actor and I thought maybe I can do something with it.

“I went to college, finished with a 2.1, and now I’m being represented by an agent. We can show younger people that it can work.”