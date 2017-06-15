Scroll through the images to chart the progress on the new Westgate Centre

WITH less than five months to go until the opening of Oxford's Westgate shopping centre more big-name brands have been announced.

In the latest announcement international brands Timberland and Vans confirmed they would be opening stores as well British retailers Neal’s Yard Remedies, Hobbs, Oliver Bonas and Loake shoemakers.

Retail bosses have also revealed a new area for restaurants on the ground-floor of the centre, which will open on October 24.

The area, called Westgate Social, will be anchored by Junkyard Golf Club, offering mini-golf and cocktails.

Co-founder of Junkyard Golf Club Chris Legh said: "We’re really excited to join Westgate Oxford, giving local residents a completely unique day and night out, that is on a par with our leading cities.

"We have a huge space to play with so we’re going to fit in three courses, with crazy installations, and some awesome bars.

"Look out for slides, cars and boats – our mission in life is to keep making crazy golf epic."

Westgate Oxford Alliance is a joint venture between Land Securities and the Crown Estate.

The 800,000 sq ft complex, which is undergoing a £440m revamp, will feature more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes and boutique cinema Curzon.

John Lewis will provide the 140,000 sq ft anchor store, alongside premium fashion brands including Ted Baker and Calvin Klein, while high street favourites H&M, Kath Kidston and Russell & Bromley will also be at the centre.

Centre owners said foodies would enjoy visiting Westgate Social on the ground-floor of the centre, with six new outlets including Mexican restaurant Benito’s Hat, Indian street food vendor Rola Wala and Shawa Lebanese Grill.

Emma Mees, senior portfolio manager at Land Securities, said: "With Westgate Social, we aim to lead the charge for next generation retail destinations by bringing our scheme in line with the rapidly changing lifestyle habits of UK and global consumers.

"Junkyard Golf Club is an innovative brand that has responded to customers’ increasing demand for high quality and unique experiences.

"We’re excited to have them on board, along with the other six world-class retailers we have announced today.

"We look forward to opening our doors in less than five months on October."

As well as Westgate Social there will also be restaurants fronting a rooftop garden area including cocktail bar The Alchemist, cafe chain The Breakfast Club, Pizza Pilgrims and Venetian restaurant Polpo.

There will be about 3,000 jobs created by the revamped centre and a jobs fair will take place at Oxford Town Hall on Wednesday, June 21 at 4pm.

The number of shopping trips to Oxford is expected to increase from five million to an estimated 16 million after the centre opens.

Work has been progressing well and last month scaffolding came off the Bonn Square facade and a glass lantern was lifted into place on the roof.