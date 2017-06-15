A RETIRED vicar accused of committing historic sex offences was found dead at his home on the day he was due in court.

An inquest into the death of Trevor Devamanikkam opened yesterday at Oxford Coroner's Court.

When the 70-year-old failed to appear in court on Tuesday, June 6 police raised concerns for his welfare. He was found dead at his home in Otters Court, Witney.

A post mortem found Devamanikkam died of severe blood loss from multiple incised and stab wounds, considered self-inflicted. The death is not being treated as suspicious.