OXFORD

Anthony Keating, 41, of no fixed abode, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Benson on April 30 2017. Keating drove a Citroen Berlingo on the A4074. He gave a reading of 69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £70. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Nada Jasmine Belouadah, 27, of Franklin Road, Headington, Oxford, admitted using a BMW on the A40 on September 1 2016 which was unlicensed. Fined £100. Ordered to pay £45.84.

Mabel Boon, 41, of Horspath Road, Oxford, was convicted of stealing alcohol and groceries to the value of £99.54 belonging to Tesco in Ambassador Avenue, Cowley, Oxford on September 21 2016. Boon was also convicted of assaulting Nelson Da-Silva at Tesco in the same location on the same date and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 18 month imposed on April 2 2015 at Oxford Magistrates’ Court for an offence of theft from a shop. Community order made. Prohibited activity requirement ordered for defendant not to attend Tesco Stores Limited in Ambassador Avenue, Oxford, for a period of 12 months. Also ordered to undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Ordered to pay £100 costs.

Anthony Corcoran, 50, Burchester Avenue, Oxford, admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty in Bernwood Road, Oxford on May 14 2017. Fined £50. Ordered to pay compensation of £85, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

James Young McLaughlan, 22, of Newells Close, Stadhampton, South Oxfordshire, admitted using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of provoke unlawful violence on May 13 2017 in Eurobar in George Street, Oxford. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Timothy John Stern, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Luther Street, on April 26 2017. Also admitted failing with out reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, on May 25 2017, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 11 2017. Sentenced to prison for eight weeks in total. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Paul Aldridge, 53 of no fixed abode, admitted destroying a wardrobe and chest of drawers belonging to The Knowl, in Abingdon, on May 27. Also admitted destroying a cell at Abingdon Police Station on May 28. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge handed to him on March 20. Fined £100.

Alice Ashcroft, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing packages of pre-packed meat worth £170 from Co-op, in Wantage Road, Didcot, on January 25. Also admitted stealing £31.50-worth of groceries from Sainsbury’s, in Wantage Road, Didcot, on April 6. Also admitted stealing groceries worth £2.29 from Co-op, in Oxfordshire, on April 26. Ordered to pay £133.79 compensation.

David Hatton, 35, of Simon House, Paradise Street, Oxford, admitted damaging an electronic monitoring tag in Meadow Lane, Oxford, on May 28. Also admitted possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Oxford on the same date. Also admitted being convicted of an offence while subject to a community order handed to him on April 21. Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Terrance Kerrigan, 53, of O’Hanlon House, Speedwell Street, Oxford, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Speedwell Street, Oxford, on May 27. Also admitted using profane, insulting, abusive or racist language in the same street on the same date, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order handed to him on April 25. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Sara Ledbury, 25, of Savile Way, Grove, admitted stealing a DVD from Tesco, in Wallingford Road, Didcot, on March 10. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on March 27. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and fined £100. Ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Craig Pritchard, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing two cans of Red Bull worth £3.80 from Sainsbury’s in the Westgate Shopping Centre, Bonn Square, Oxford, on December 16 last year. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 5. Fined £360 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

BANBURY

Jack Tarry, 23, of St Davids Barracks, Circular Road, Ambrosden, admitted drink-driving in St John’s Street, Bicester, on May 13. Had 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £289 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 24-month driving ban.

Aaron Rice, 21, of Greenlands Court, Ansell Way, Milton-under-Wychwood, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Leafield on April 20. Fined £166 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.