EDIBLE insects and twin robots are on the menu for science and technology show Venturefest next Wednesday.

Visitors to the Osney Mead festival will be able to taste insect-based treats at Oxford Brookes University’s stand.

Experts believe the nutritious snacks could help solve global food shortages.

Another highlight is a set of robot twins, exhibited by academics on Brookes’ Computing for Robotic Systems team.

Venturefest offers scientists, academics and business people a chance to exhibit ideas, make contacts and impress potential investors.

Now in its 19th year, it is expected to attract more than 1,000 visitors.

With a theme of ‘from start-up to scale-up’, it will include workshops, panel discussions and key-note speakers.

There will also be an exhibition from Harwell and Culham science parks, including the latest technology from Culham’s robotics centre.

A lunchtime session asks ‘What makes a city successful?’

Venturefest, held at The King’s Centre, will close with a conference ‘Brexit: One Year On’.

Other highlights include Dragons-Den style Pitching for Success sessions, where entrepreneurs pitch their business concepts to the Venturefest audience, hoping for support and investment.

There is also a conference run by women’s networking group TechTonic, with the theme ‘Impact of Gender on Entrepreneurism’.

Tickets cost £35 in advance, or £50 on the door and include lunch and an evening drinks reception.

Shuttle buses will run between Seacourt park and ride, Oxford rail station and the Kings Centre. For more details or to book, see venturefestoxford.com