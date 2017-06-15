FIVE jobs were created when a new branch of upmarket shoe shop chain Charles Clinkard opened in Burford last month.

It is the fourth in the county and joins others in Summertown, Witney and Banbury.

The family-owned business spent £900,000 on the new store, which is in the town’s High Street unit previously occupied by Rose Dodds shoes.

Managing director Charles Clinkard said: “We are delighted to open our new store in such a desirable location.

“Burford is a great shopping location that provides excellent opportunities to grow our business. We’re also thrilled to welcome five new members of staff.”