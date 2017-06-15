CONSTRUCTION firm Beard, which is building the New Library at Queen’s College, has promoted contracts manager Kirsty Lever to construction manager.

Ms Lever joined the £136m-turnover Cumnor Hill-based builder in 2007 as a contracts manager.

Before that, she was a project manager for Miller Construction, now part of Galliford Try.

Beard construction director Dean Averies said: “Kirsty has demonstrated a relentless focus on build quality and customer satisfaction, which are vital to her new construction management role.

“I’m extremely confident that she will create exceptional value for our clients.”