THE company which wants to build a massive reservoir in Oxfordshire to help it meet water demand has been fined £8.55m for failing to stop 35m litres of water leaking from its pipes every day.

Thames Water, which recently rebooted its controversial reservoir plans for land south of Marcham, was yesterday slapped with the maximum possible fine by industry regulator Ofwat.

The watchdog announced the penalty yesterday after Thames Water’s annual report showed the company failed to meet its commitment to reduce leakage by 47m litres a day in 2016-2017.

Ofwat said the cost of the fine cannot be passed onto customers.

The fine comes just three months after the company was fined a record £20.3 million in March for polluting the River Thames with 1.9 billion litres of ‘untreated’ sewage three years ago.

It was the largest penalty handed down to a water utility for an environmental disaster.

Those discharges in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire left people and farm livestock ill and killed fish and other animals living in the river, putting anglers and fishermen out of business.

The company’s annual report also revealed its pre-tax profits crashed 86 per cent from £511.2m last year to £71.1m in the year just gone, which is partly due to March’s fine.

Chief executive Steve Robertson, who the report also revealed picked up a £54,000 annual bonus despite the company’s poor performance, said yesterday: “We fully accept our responsibility for our legacy issues and our focus now is to ensure resilience in our provision of essential services and delivering maximum value for our customers.”

He added: “Although we faced challenges during the year, the underlying performance of the business last year was sound.”