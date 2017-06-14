RESIDENTS of Oxford’s tower blocks have been reassured about safety after a fatal fire in London.

Flames engulfed a high-rise block in the capital in the early hours of this morning, in a tragic incident that stained the city’s skyline with plumes of black smoke all day.

Oxford City Council issued reassurance to residents of its five towers - Evenlode and Windrush in Blackbird Leys, Hockmore in Cowley, Plowman in Northway, and Foresters in Wood Farm - after concerns were raised about fire safety in high-rise flats.

City council leader Bob Price said: “My heart goes out to all those affected by the tragic fire in West London.

“Fire safety is a top priority for us, and I wanted to reassure our own tower block residents about their safety here in Oxford.

"We have gone above and beyond legal requirements to ensure an enhanced level of fire safety for the families living in these blocks.

"The authorities in London don’t yet know what started the fire in London, or what caused it to spread as it did. It wouldn’t be helpful to speculate on that until they have got to the bottom of it."

The council sent letters today to residents of the towers, which are currently undergoing £20m repairs, outlining key improvements to fire safety.

Sprinklers have been installed and are operational in each individual flat in Hockmore, Windrush and Evenlode towers, as well as high-tech fire and smoke detectors that are directly

Both of the above will be installed in Foresters and Plowman by the end of the year.

Other precautions include fire retardant cladding, fire doors and smoke extraction vents.

The council stressed fire engines can easily access the towers in the event of a major fire.