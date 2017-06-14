A MAN and woman from Oxford have been arrested in connection with the killing of man in Blackbird Leys.

Police yesterday arrested a 63-year-old Oxford man and a 56-year-old Oxford woman on suspicion of assisting an offender as they continue their investigation into the alleged murder of Christopher Lemonius.

Mr Lemonius, 27, was found suffering from serious injuries on June 1 after an alleged stabbing in Jourdain Road. He later died.

Four men and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested following the attack last week.

Each was charged with one count of murder.

They are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A 16-year-old boy from Oxford

The pair arrested yesterday have been released under investigation.