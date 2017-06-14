A COUNCIL has asked for more powers to tackle air pollution in Oxford.

Oxford City Council has responded to the Government’s draft Air Quality Action Plan and asked for extra funding and support to help reduce pollution levels in the city.

Town and cities including Oxford are currently failing to meet European Union targets on annual nitrogen dioxide levels.

The Government has made a number of recommendations for Oxford and other cities in its action plan, but the city council does not think enough is being done to tackle the problem.

It has urged the Government to introduce a scrappage scheme to encourage drivers to take high-emitting vehicles off the road and fund enhanced subsidies to encourage the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles.

Councillor John Tanner, executive board member for A Clean and Green Oxford, said: “We are deeply concerned that Oxford is unlikely to get Government funding to tackle air pollution because these draft proposals find that, without taking any further action, the city will have no problem by 2020. We think this is incorrect. We are anxious to work with the Government to tackle this public health emergency.”