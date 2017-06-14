NORTH Leigh residents are being urged to get involved in efforts to help save the village’s windmill.

The local landmark features on the badge of the village’s football team and gives them their nickname of the Millers.

It is one of only three surviving tower windmills in Oxfordshire which retains its internal mechanism.

It was restored in the 1930s, but is now in increasingly poor condition.

However, it remains largely weatherproof after repairs were made in the 1980s, including a new roof.

The others surviving tower mills are at Wheatley and Great Haseley.

Both were restored to working condition by voluntary groups in the South Oxfordshire villages.

The parish council plans to explore the possibility of forming a community trust to acquire or lease the building for the village from its current owner.

North Leigh Parish Council’s clerk, Allison Leigh, said: “We would like to see the mill in a better state of repair.

“There is lots of enthusiasm in the village to do something.

“We’re looking into the legal implications and what we might have to do, but we haven’t got further than that at this stage.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in starting a group to lead work to preserve the windmill and raise funds should contact her by email at northleighparishclerk@gmail.com or by calling 01865 865876.