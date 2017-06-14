A MAJOR First World War battle has been commemorated with a floral display in Witney.

The town council has marked the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele with a carpet bedding display at the end of Welch Way.

It was installed at the start of the month and includes the name of the battle and the dates highlighting the centenary.

The end of the battle will be marked by an evening service of remembrance in Witney’s Market Square on November 10.

The event is being organised by the town’s army and RAF cadets with the town council helping to facilitate the service and hosting a reception in the Corn Exchange afterwards.

The event is one of many marking 1914 to 18 centenary anniversaries.

These will culminate with a large event in November 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.