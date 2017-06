A TENTH annual bike ride to celebrate Oxfordshire’s most famous Anglo Saxon king returns next month.

The anniversary Wantage2Winchester will set off from Wantage market place on Sunday, July 16, at 10am.

The 53-mile ride, organised by Winchester charity Hyde900, celebrates the two town’s connections to King Alfred, who was born in Wantage and is believed to be buried at Winchester.

Any profits from the ride will go to Bespoke Biking CIC and Hyde900.