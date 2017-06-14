A MAN has been charged in connection with a GBH incident in Oxford.

Dean Jeffers, 37 of Druce Way, Oxford, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in a public place on Monday.

The charge is in connection with an incident at Mighty Bite, in St Nicholas Road, Littlemore, at around 9.20pm on Thursday, June 8.

A man in his twenties sustained facial injuries.

Jeffers appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on July 14.