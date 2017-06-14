A WATCH worth thousands and cash were stolen during a raid at an Oxford home.

Thieves gained entry to the house in Oxford Road, Garsington, between 8.40am and 4.45pm on Monday.

Once inside they stole a safe containing cash and a black and gold Rolex Submariner watch.

Rolex Submariner watches can be worth more than £20,000.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Gibson said: “If you have any information about the incident or the items stolen please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal information is traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”