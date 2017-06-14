SCHOOLCHILDREN made the most of keeping cosy by wrapping up in their pyjamas for lessons to help raise more than £270 for poorly children.

Pupils at New Marston Primary School were invited to dress up in their pyjamas for the day on Friday for a whole school charity event.

The dress-down day was in aid of Ronald McDonald House, based at the John Radcliffe, for parents to stay close by when their children are in hospital.

New Marston Primary School Year 4 teacher Kathryn Harris said: "The children absolutely loved it and embraced it really well.

"There are some children at the school who have experience of being at the John Radcliffe Hospital and their parents have also stayed at Ronald McDonald House.

"I have also stayed there when my son had surgery, plus we are very close by as a school so really do feel that connection.

"All the children were just really excited and interested in why we were doing it.

"When we had an assembly yesterday, after handing over the money to Ronald McDonald House, the school was presented a certificate and congratulated by the charity.

"You could just see how proud the children were and so excited to tell everyone what they had done and how much they had raised."

The school managed to raise £271.09 for the charity, with the cash going towards helping more families get support.