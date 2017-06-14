ANTIQUE dealers in Oxford’s High Street have been told they can stay until the end of August.

Earlier this year it emerged Antiques on High, where about 30 specialist dealers are based, was under threat of closure as current business owner Tony Sloggett, 72, decided not to renew the lease.

Then it was revealed a potential buyer had come forward and dealers were initially told the centre would remain open until at least the end of March.

That deadline was extended until May and now the deadline has been extended to August.

Caroline Henney, who sells vintage costume jewellery and accessories, said traders have been told they can stay until the end of August.

She said: “As far as we know talks are continuing but nothing has been signed or concluded yet. “We have got the rota until the end of August and it’s a case of carrying on until we know more.”

Book dealer Tony Sloggett run the centre, owned by University College, for the past 11 years but decided to retire and will now only trade online.

Negotiations with the potential buyer started after he visited the 20-year-old centre.

Antiques on sale include jewellery, postcards, coins, maps, books and prints.