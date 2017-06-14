TWO expensive cars were stolen during a string of burglaries in West Oxfordshire.

Police say four homes were raided between June 7 and June 9, and officers believe the incidents could be connected.

An Audi S4 car was stolen from Fulbrook in Burford on June 7, at about 8pm.

Witnesses spotted two male suspects arriving in another car and knocking on nearby doors, potentially checking if neighbours were home.

Police did not say how the burglars managed to steal the car.

A home in Oxford Road in Woodstock was then broken into between midday on June 8 and 6pm on June 9, and a BMW 4 series was stolen.

Burglars also gained entry to a house in Burford Road, Witney, between midday on June 7 and 4pm on June 8; as well as a house in Little Acres in Fawler, between 10pm on June 7 and 3.30pm on June 8.

Police said both homes were searched, but did not say if anything was stolen.

Detective inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling, of Banbury police station said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in these areas.

“We are considering whether these incidents are connected and so any piece of information could prove critical in establishing a successful outcome and stopping any further offences.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.