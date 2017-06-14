THRILL-SEEKERS, animal lovers and artists in the making gathered for a feast of entertainment and activities in Banbury's Spiceball Park on Sunday.

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy the Banbury and District Show, an annual family day out with two fields full of things to see and do.

Two arenas hosted full programmes of exciting action including motorbike stunt riders defying fire and gravity.

Onlookers were also impressed by teams of display horses, including the steed seen in TV's Poldark, dogs from the Banbury Cross Flyball Club, and ferrets.

Sideshows included inflatables, go karts, a climbing wall, falconry, derby hoppers, charity stalls and plenty of food and drink including a beer tent.

New this year was the Banbury Art Fest, in which 35 creatives gathered to celebrate local arts and crafts.

Visitors watched potters, painters and weavers at work, perused products for sale and learned about how the artists got started and what inspired them.

Mayor Colin Clarke of Banbury Town Council, which organised the event, said: “It was a busy day with lots going on. Estimates put the crowd at more than 10,000.

"It was the perfect opportunity for families to have a great day out with something on offer for just about everyone.

"Once again we provided something new. This year it was the Arts Fest.

"Spiceball Park is a marvellous facility and the perfect place for an event as big as the Banbury and District Show."