A MAJOR investment in West Oxfordshire’s physical fitness will see leisure facilities across the district get a cash boost of £9.3m – with hopes the number of people using them will double.

The cash will go towards improving centres in Witney, Chipping Norton and Carterton over the next decade as a new contract between West Oxfordshire District Council and leisure service provider GLL gets under way.

Councillors have welcomed the news, praising the council’s decision to prioritise residents’ health and wellbeing and plan ahead for the influx of new residents that will come with new development.

District and town councillor for Witney David Harvey said: “I think it’s fantastic news.

“Given that Witney and West Oxfordshire are going to grow, the need for larger and more modern equipment and facilities is going to be greater.

“We also have a population that’s ageing with people staying physically active later in their lives.

“It shows that the district council is forward thinking and not just reactive,” added Mr Harvey.

About 16,000 homes are expected to be built in the district in the next 15 years including in Witney, Eynsham, Chipping Norton and Woodstock.

Highlights of the investment into leisure facilities include a phase two extension of Carterton Leisure Centre featuring an indoor trampoline park, as well as new equipment and upgraded cafes and vending machines at all sites.

The Windrush Leisure Centre in Witney will receive a new mezzanine floor to increase gym space and a new sensory room while Chipping Norton Leisure Centre will see an extension of its health and fitness area.

Woodstock Outdoor Pool will be given new soft play equipment and a café refurbishment.

An extra 30 full-time jobs will be created at the council-owned facilities along with 20 apprentice positions a year.

The aim is to more than double the number of users visiting the facilities in the next five years to 1.5 million.

The pledges have been made by centre operator GLL which has had its contract renewed for the next 10 years following a tendering process.

Jeanette Baker, West Oxfordshire District Council cabinet member for leisure and health, said: “It is really exciting to be able to offer such fantastic facilities to residents in the near future.

“I know people in Carterton have been waiting patiently for phase two of the leisure centre and soon we can start work.

“It will have a fantastic impact on the health and wellbeing of a huge number of residents across the district.”

The new contract begins on August 1 and will see GLL, which operates under the ‘Better’ brand, continue to manage facilities across West Oxfordshire.

GLL managing director Mark Sesnan said: “We have a good knowledge and understanding of the area and are proud to be furthering our commitment to local residents, providing first class, affordable leisure and sporting facilities.”

The council will invest £7.3m in Carterton phase two. The remaining £2.3m, which will go towards the other facilities, will be invested by GLL.