HUNDREDS of people flocked to the stunning grounds of Blenheim Palace for a day of thrills and chills as Giffords Circus returned to Oxfordshire.

Last weekend the touring village-green circus, which has its roots in the Cotswolds, revisited the Spanish court of the 17th century with its new show Any Port in a Storm.

The candle-lit gymnastic spectacular featured costumed circus performers astride dancing horses, with a live band, Flamenco dancers and Tweedy the clown.

Following the triumphant weekend in Woodstock Giffords will be pitching up in Oxford's University Parks from tomorrow until Monday, June 26.

Tickets cost from £15 for adults and £10 for children and foodies can also sample the culinary delights of Circus Sauce, the UK's only travelling restaurant.

For more information visit shows.giffordscircus.com/events/2017-05/