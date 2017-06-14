MANY 86-year-olds might spend their Saturdays pottering about their gardens or settling down to work on a crossword.

But not retired glassblower Geoff Jackson.

The Didcot resident of more than 50 years ran 40 miles last Saturday to raise money for children and young people's hospice Helen and Douglas House.

He said: "I was as stiff as a board when I came home on Sunday.

"But I am so pleased I did it.

"This was my second bite of the cherry because I was not particularly pleased with how I did last year and wanted to give it another go."

Mr Jackson took part in the Endure 24 Reading event held at Wasing Park near the Berkshire town.

More than 3,000 runners take part in the 24-hour race, which takes place over a five mile trail loop in Wasing Woods and through the camping and race village.

He said: "Over the 24 hours I did about eight laps, I wanted to do more but I thought at my age I should be sensible."

For eight years Mr Jackson volunteered at Helen and Douglas House hospice's shop in Market Place in Didcot.

The East Oxford charity provides respite and end-of-life care to children, young adults and their families.

Mr Jackson said: "I was invited to come down to the hospice to see all their facilities.

"I just could not imagine ever having a child who would not outlive me.

"What they do there is nothing short of amazing, from the people who try and make those children's lives better, to the facilities they have."

And every week after a running session at Didcot Parkrun, Mr Jackson bakes some cakes for hungry joggers and others, collecting a pound per slice for the charity.

He added: "Normally after the run we have a coffee together.

"But you can't have coffee without a slice of cake, so every week a team of us bake cakes.

"And then all the money I collect over the month for the cake I send to Helen and Douglas House.

"I think it amounts to about £40 per month."

Although Mr Jackson says this will be his last Endurance challenge, he hopes to return as a marshal next year.

Helen and Douglas House spokeswoman Alison Stone said: "This is an incredible challenge for anyone, and Geoff is an amazing example of someone who uses his good health and long life experience to help children and young adults who face challenges of a very different kind, every single day of their short lives."

For more information or to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Geoff-Jackson3