WHEN you think of basil the first part of the world that is likely to come to mind is the Mediterranean.

It’s a staple herb in many Italian dishes including some of my personal favourite recipes; pesto and, caprese salad.

Despite a reputation for being an ‘Italian herb’ Basil actually originated in India, and was brought to the Mediterranean via the spice routes in ancient times.

In fact you’ll find varieties of basil all over the world and it’s used widely in Thai and Chinese cuisine.

You might not recognise it though as there are more than 160 cultivars of basil available all with different flavours.

The Italian one we are most familiar is a sweet basil or Genovese basil.

Other varieties used around the world include Thai basil which is described as having a liquorice-like and slightly spicy flavour and Lemon basil which, as you might expect, has a lemony scent and flavour.

Each type of basil contains essential oils and the flavour of each type will depend on the proportions of these and how they come together.

Lemon basil and lime basil contain higher proportions of citral, which gives them a citrus scent. Liquorice basil contains anethole which is the same chemical that makes anise smell like liquorice.

The slight clove scent of fresh sweet basil is derived from eugenol.

It’s this combined with a slight pepperiness that makes it the perfect flavour companion to a beautifully ripe tomato.

With Cultivate now having a new tomato supply I’m very excited that we now too have locally grown, organic basil from Westmill Organics.

I can’t wait to try the two together in a salad with some mozzarella or in a simple pasta sauce.

Although simple dishes they are at their best when made with good quality, fresh ingredients and I’m lucky that I have an almost endless supply of those through Cultivate.

We’ll have fresh basil and our new tomatoes up on our new online shop this week so I think I’ll be having to get my shopping done quickly if I want to enjoy a pasta dinner this weekend.