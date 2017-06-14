A CRASH caused severe congestion on the A34 and M40 near Bicester.

Traffic built for more than 12 miles on the southbound roads after a collision at the Wendlebury Interchange at about 7.30am today.

Queues on the M40 at 9am were stretching back past Fritwell, while those on the A34 were back towards the Peartree Interchange.

Lanes reopened shortly before 10am and queues on the A34 have since eased, but congestion is thought to have caused a further crash on the M40 near Baynards Green.

Traffic feeds suggest four cars were involved, but South Central Ambulance Service said it was not called out to the crash.

The A41 approaching the roundabout was also congested due to the crash.

For live updates check our traffic feed.