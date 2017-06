A CRASH is causing severe congestion on the A34 and M40 near Bicester.

Traffic is building for more than 12 miles on the southbound roads after a collision at the Wendlebury Interchange.

Queues on the M40 at 9am were stretching back past Fritwell, while those on the A34 were back towards the Peartree Interchange.

Traffic feeds suggest four cars were involved, but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

The A41 approaching the roundabout is also congested due to the crash.