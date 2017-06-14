COMMUTERS face delays heading into London after a fatal blaze engulfed a block of flats.

Oxford Bus Company is warning passengers that its X90 service from Oxford into the capital city is being forced to divert, due to the fire in north Kensington.

Part of the A40 has been closed and buses are rerouting.

X90 update: due to a major fire the A40 has been closed in both directions. Diverting via Shepherd's Bush or North Circular. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) June 14, 2017

X90 update: Please note that we're not serving Baker Street in either direction. We advise passengers to go to Marble Arch or Victoria. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) June 14, 2017

Stagecoach's Oxford Tube service also expects 'heavy delays' and buses travelling into London will only serve Hillingdon and Victoria.

SERVICE UPDATE: A40 closed in both directions due to major incident. More info to follow but please expect heavy delays. — Oxford Tube (@Oxford_Tube) June 14, 2017

SERVICE UPDATE: Coaches travelling towards London will be serving Hillingdon & Victoria only. — Oxford Tube (@Oxford_Tube) June 14, 2017

It told passengers the fire was likely to affect services into the afternoon, warning of 'major delays'.

London Ambulance Service said 30 people had been taken to five hospitals following the fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton this morning confirmed there have been 'several fatalities'.

More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames, which broke out overnight on Wednesday.

The plume of smoke was visible across the city, and there are fears hundreds of people could have been inside.

Firefighters were still hosing down the flames at 7am this morning, but were initially called out at 1.15am.

Firefighters continue to work extremely hard at the scene of #NorthKensington tower block fire https://t.co/QYF9V38wWJ pic.twitter.com/GJqaJV3H0i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

Eyewitnesses reported seeing people scrambling to escape, and others are concerned the tower may collapse.

Firefighters from Abingdon Fire Station and Eynsham Fire Station have tweeted their thoughts to those affected.

Our thoughts this morning are with @LondonFire , and all those affected by the dreadful fire at Grenfell Tower. — Red Watch, Abingdon (@fireabingdon) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible and devastating fire in the West London tower block. — Eynsham Fire Station (@fireeynsham) June 14, 2017

The Metropolitan Police have set up a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about their friends and family on 0800 0961 233.

Grenfell Action Group, made up of residents who live in the flats, blogged several times before about their concerns about poor fire safety.

Abingdon North county councillor Emily Smith described the reports as 'worrying'.