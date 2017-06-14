COMMUTERS face delays heading into London after a fatal blaze engulfed a block of flats.

Oxford Bus Company is warning passengers that its X90 service from Oxford into the capital city is being forced to divert, due to the fire in north Kensington.

Part of the A40 has been closed and buses are rerouting. 

Stagecoach's Oxford Tube service also expects 'heavy delays' and buses travelling into London will only serve Hillingdon and Victoria.

It told passengers the fire was likely to affect services into the afternoon, warning of 'major delays'. 

London Ambulance Service said 30 people had been taken to five hospitals following the fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower. 

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton this morning confirmed there have been 'several fatalities'. 

More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames, which broke out overnight on Wednesday. 

The plume of smoke was visible across the city, and there are fears hundreds of people could have been inside.

Firefighters were still hosing down the flames at 7am this morning, but were initially called out at 1.15am.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing people scrambling to escape, and others are concerned the tower may collapse.

Firefighters from Abingdon Fire Station and Eynsham Fire Station have tweeted their thoughts to those affected. 

The Metropolitan Police have set up a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about their friends and family on 0800 0961 233.

Grenfell Action Group, made up of residents who live in the flats, blogged several times before about their concerns about poor fire safety.

Abingdon North county councillor Emily Smith described the reports as 'worrying'. 