GENDER-NEUTRAL pre-school pupils are less likely to become sexist adults than those at traditional pre-schools according to an Oxford study.

The research led by Dr Ben Kenward, psychology lecturer at Oxford Brookes University, found that children attending gender-neutral pre-schools in Sweden are less likely to form stereotypes about gender than those in traditional pre-schools.

The study found that children at the gender-neutral school were more willing to play with unfamiliar other-gender children and were also less likely to be uninterested in playing with children who aren’t the same sex as they are.

Speaking of his research on Swedish newspaper The Local Dr Kenward said: " If you don't limit yourself according to gender you have more opportunities for developing, learning, and exposing yourself to situations that allow you to develop.

"So for example, if you're a girl and you don't avoid the building block toys, or if you're a boy you don't avoid playing families. Boys and girls can all develop though these learning opportunities.

"Avoiding playing with children of the opposite gender is something which means you're not experiencing certain kinds of interactions that could help you to develop.

"I think it's fairly uncontroversial to claim that, and you can make those claims rooted in scientific literature."

Last month, the Educate and Celebrate LGBT charity claimed that at least 120 schools in the UK now had a gender-neutral school uniform policy.