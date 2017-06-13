HUNDREDS of homes could be built in Abingdon before a deal is struck on crucial infrastructure.

Councillors could approve developer CEG's plan for 950 homes in North Abingdon next week, with no safety net saying houses must hinge on a much-needed 'diamond junction' on the A34.

Planning officers have advised councillors on the planning committee to approve the development off Dunmore Road, and building could begin before southbound slip roads at the nearby Lodge Hill junction are approved for construction.

They made their recommendations ahead of a special Vale of White Horse District Council meeting in Abingdon on Tuesday, when a decision on the homes is due.

Councillors and the town's newly-elected MP are pushing for a ban on building the homes until slip roads are in place, stressing that traffic chaos will ensue if the junction is not in place beforehand.

Officers suggested the planning committee instead limit the number of homes occupied, rather than the number of homes built.

They set out 59 planning conditions including: "No more than 150 dwellings [can be] occupied prior to written confirmation of central government funding for Lodge Hill slip roads."

Another condition states that no more than 400 of the homes could be occupied before a contract is agreed to build the slip roads.

Oxford West and Abingdon's new MP Layla Moran said she planned to oppose the condition, adding: "The interchange needs to be done now.

"I will be calling for them to change the recommendation so we are guaranteed it will be in place before building.

"We need the junction to solve some of the traffic issues in Abingdon."

The Liberal Democrat plans to write to the Communities and Local Government Secretary, Sajid Javid, whose department is responsible for funding local infrastructure projects.

Ms Moran's predecessor Nicola Blackwood had been lobbying Mr Javid's department for Lodge Hill funding, but Abingdon town councillor Sandy Lovatt feared cash may be in jeopardy without her pressure.

He said: "The result of the election means that Nicola's influence has disappeared.

"I don't know whether they will now turn to another constituency instead."

Mr Lovatt chairs the district council's planning committee, but will temporarily step down from the role during Tuesday's public meeting, which takes place at 6.30pm at the Amey Theatre.

He said: "I will be speaking from the floor as a local councillor.

"Abingdon can take another 250 houses in the area before congestion becomes insurmountable."

Emily Smith, who defeated Mr Lovatt's to take his seat on Oxfordshire County Council earlier this year, added: "There's a real concern about the recommendation, allowing up homes to be built without the slips.

"More housing being built without the slips is the worst case scenario. It will obviously put more traffic on the roads."

CEG will likely be made to pay several million pounds towards the slip roads, and all of its traffic modelling for the homes works on the assumption that the scheme will be delivered.

Abingdon Town Council commented on the planning application last week, echoing concerns about congestion.

Currently drivers can only join the A34 at Lodge Hill to travel north, and have to drive across town to Marcham Interchange to go south.

Oxfordshire County Council also submitted its comments about the development last week, noting the slip roads – which were previously estimated to cost £18m – are 'currently unfunded'.

It said conditions must be in place to limit the number of occupied houses until the scheme is secure, adding: "Congestion in Abingdon is already significant.

"It would not be appropriate to allow further substantial development without guarantees of a deliverable mitigation solution."

Almost 200 residents have objected to the application, which also includes leisure and retail facilities and a school.

The land is approved for 800 homes in the district council's local plan.

A bid for Lodge Hill funding is currently being considered by the Government, after earlier attempts to secure cash fell flat.

Iain Macsween, head of projects at CEG, said the developer ‘remains committed to making a significant financial contribution towards delivery of the diamond interchange at Lodge Hill’.

He added: "We are working with the district and county councils to help ensure this new infrastructure is delivered.

"Funding for this important piece of infrastructure will be provided by contributions from this development, from other allocated sites in the local area and from central government."