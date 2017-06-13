A TINY kitten named after a popular Mexican dish is being hand-reared by a Burford-based pet charity after being found abandoned under a hedge.

The ginger and white kitten, named Burrito, was just two weeks old when he was found alone under the hedge in Swindon by a member of the public and brought to Blue Cross’s rehoming centre.

A strong willed feline, he is affectionate and friendly despite the ordeal he went through, according to staff at the centre, who came up with a name for the cute youngster.

Staff are now looking after Burrito before he is ready to be rehomed by the charity. He is being reared alongside another kitten, Bean, who was born at the centre and has a deformed right leg.

Selina Bennett, who is fostering both Burrito and Bean for Blue Cross at her home, said he is doing well despite his terrifying experience.

She said: “Burrito is the most affectionate hand-rear I’ve ever had. He adores people and snuggles into you while he purrs loudly.

“He has a great relationship with my children and will rush to them when he hears their voices.

“We’ll be sad to see him go when it’s time for him to be rehomed but I’m sure there’ll be no shortage of takers for him.

“It’ll be great to see him head off to a loving new family.”

Can you rehome Burrito? Visit bluecross.org.uk