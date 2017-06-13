A SIZZLING summer barbecue welcomed dozens to Blackbird Leys Adventure Playground in aid of a Christian worship group's family day out.

The food and prayer event on Sunday saw about 50 people enjoy hot food, a cake sale, games, activities such as face-painting and the chance to play on the equipment.

About £100 was raised for the small but rapidly-expanding Leys Community Church, which plans to take 52 parents and toddlers on a day trip this summer.

The church began operating out of the Blackbird Leys Road venue about a year ago after members received a 'clear message from God'.

Maureen Sim, a member of the leadership team, said :"We were meeting at the Oxford Academy before and it was clear to us that we needed to get back to the heart of things.

"We were chatting with [BLAP secretary] Sue Price and she said, 'why not here?' Actually it made really good sense so we moved and have gone from strength to strength.

"It's a really good venue. We've got plenty of space for the main service and children's work, and we have a youth work room and the kitchen."

Between 30 and 60 families attend regular prayer events at the church, which also runs 'Toddler Time' and messy play sessions for youngsters on the estate.

Funds raised at Sunday's event will go towards a visit to Beale Park, an outdoor wildlife park in Reading likely to cost the group £300 in total.

Mrs Sim said: "This year we thought we would like to go somewhere that's not quite local and the church allowed us to do a cake sale."

Over the past year the Leys Community Church has been running several Alpha courses exploring the basics of the Christian faith and another is planned for September.

For more information on events and activities run by the church, which is open to people outside of the Leys as well, visit leyscommunitychurch.org.uk