MORE than 870 miles will have passed under the feet of one man who is expected to finish a charity trek from Lands End to John O’Groats today.

Bicester-born Chris Faulkner has been plodding away for the past month after setting off from Lands End on May 1 in a bid to raise funds for charity.

The 52-year-old Chiltern Railways train driver has been walking with little more than his tent to sleep in overnight after pounding the streets day in, day out.

Mum Pam Faulkner, from Chesterton near Bicester, said “It is a wonderful achievement, he has had a terrible time with his feet but only had two days off to rest them since starting on May 1.

“He loves walking and is often out walking with his dog but he has never done anything like this before, only a coast to coast walk in Yorkshire.

“The family have gone out to meet him at various points along the way and his wife and one of his daughters will be there to meet him at the finish line.”

The father of three is expected to cross the finish line today and all funds raised will go to Blesma supporting limbless veterans.

