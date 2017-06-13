LOVE Oxford, a Christian festival bringing together thousands of worshippers, will be held in the city centre next month.

People will gather in Broad Street from 11am to 12.45pm on Sunday, July 16 as congregations from churches gather to worship and pray for the city.

The festival did not go ahead last year and organisers say they now expect it to be staged every two years.

Staff at St Aldate's Church coordinate the event, which has faced difficulties in the past because it clashed with student exams.

A protocol between Oxford University colleges, the city council and a Broad Street stakeholders' committee, says noisy events should not take place when students are studying for exams.

As a result Love Oxford is being held this year in July when student exams have been completed.

Rev Charlie Cleverly, the Rector of St Aldate's, said he was disappointed the protocol meant the festival was unable to take place earlier as university students would not be able to attend.

He added: "It's frustrating that some undergraduates will not be able to come because they go home after exams and we devised part of this for them.

"But we are glad to be back and it's a good opportunity for people from different church congregations to meet each other and worship together.

"Hopefully people will come from churches across the city, including Barton, and the Christian Life Centre on Cowley Road will be a big player - they are doing the music - it's going to be great fun."

The Broad Street stakeholders committee includes representatives from the city and county councils, Oxford University and the Oxford colleges in and around Broad Street, Carfax ward councillors, Broad Street Traders Association and the Covered Market Traders Association.

The worship event for churches across Oxford started in Broad Street in 2005 and then switched to South Park in 2009 before returning to Broad Street in 2015.

It relocated to South Park following complaints that noise in the city centre disturbed students revising.

An estimated 4,000 churchgoers gathered in the park for the celebration with popular hymns, prayer and gospel music.

Love Oxford did not go ahead in 2014 after organisers asked to stage the festival in June during a 'red zone', when students have a busy work schedule.

It then went ahead at the start of May in 2015.

In February Balliol College used the protocol to request that a Burgerfest celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of twinning links between Oxford and Bonn did not go ahead on May 27.

But following negotiations between the council and the college the traditional German festival featuring food stalls and performances from visiting German cultural groups was given the go-ahead.