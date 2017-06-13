DOGS stole the show as more than 1,200 people turned out at the annual Risinghurst and Sandhills summer fete.

Fairground rides, tug of war and Oxford-brewed beer were a small sample of the many attractions families enjoyed at Risinghurst's playing field on Sunday afternoon.

Organisers said it was the best attended fete in its five-year history, with the event being opened by the founding engineer of Kiln Lane-based Unicol, Peter Ligertwood.

The company also supplied first prize in the 'The Grand Prize Draw' raffle - 7-inch TV LG Smart TV.

It is hoped money raised from the fete will subsidise the costs of play equipment in the parks within Risinghurst, such as a zip wire, outdoor gym and children's play equipment.

Chairwoman of the fete committee and Risinghurst resident,Barbara Naylor, said the day was 'fantastic'.

She added: "There were more people than every before. It was a lovely day and we were lucky with the weather.

"We had the dog show which was great.

"We usually try to stick to the same sort of format which has worked for us. We had more charities this year - the raffle was really successful too."

Among the many food, drink and craft stalls, entertainment will be on offer in the form of a Punch and Judy show, a children's fairground, games of Aunt Sally and a performance from the Oxford Cherwell Brass Band.

Mrs Naylor said children enjoyed fairground rides and adults put their strength to the test in a tug of war.

She added: "Everything was bigger and better.

"I'm pleasantly pleased. It's something that was my vision to start with and it will carry on.

"We stick to the same format because it works, and if it works you don't need to fix it."

Mrs Naylor said anyone interested in volunteering to organise future fetes is welcome to join the committee.