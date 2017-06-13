ACTOR Hugh Grant necked ale from a shoe with Oxford University students.

The Love Actually star drank with members of the New College rugby club after visiting his former place of study last Wednesday.

It is understood Grant spoke about press ethics at a drinks reception before going to the college bar for drinks.

A video of Grant emerged on social media, where he can be seen drinking from a shoe.

NON-ELECTION NEWS: Here's a video I've just been sent of Hugh Grant drinking out of a shoe 👠 pic.twitter.com/SEE6Z5Tqqz — Agnes Chambre (@AgnesChambre) 8 June 2017

One New College student, who was in the bar at the time, told the student paper, Cherwell: "I found myself doing everything I resent in that kind of drinking culture: downing pints, being rowdy and watching Hugh Grant spill ale from his £200 loafers down his neck whilst doing a shoe."

He added: “He was actually a pretty decent bloke—very well eloquent, very well mannered and witty, and looked people in the eye when he spoke with them, actually engaging with them.

“He bought everyone a pint in the bar—which obviously went down well.”

The student also told the Cherwell what the actor thought of him: "He told me I looked like a ‘Piers Gav man’, which I can’t work out if he means I look like a seshlord or a drag queen."