A POP-UP art gallery launched the start of a month-long arts festival by celebrating the work of students from Banbury and Bicester College.

The new space in Church Lane, Banbury, is dubbed The Haven and has been set up by the independent Church Lane Gallery that opened earlier this year.

An exhibition of work by graduates from the college's higher education programmes, including prints and sculpture, was on display until June 3.

It formed part of the fourth We Made This festival, which sees students from the college take their end-of-year shows out into Banbury.

Exhibitions will continue at The Haven, with foundation art and design students displaying their work from Saturday, June 17 until Saturday, June 24.

Louise Williams, course leader for the foundation degree in creative art and design practice, said: "This has proved to be an excellent opportunity to engage local people in the arts and support Banbury’s cultural diversity.

"The initiative also offers a platform to showcase students’ final projects to a wider audience.

"We’d like to thank Banbury’s town team for their support in making this possible in the old town.

"We hope to see hundreds of visitors at our pop-up gallery and shop over the coming weeks."

Banbury Town Team coordinator Neil Wild said: "It’s great for Banbury town centre and the old town in particular to be able to host the college creative arts students again, but even more so this year as they’ll add to the interest already being created by the popular Church Lane Gallery."

The graduates' event ran in tandem with the Banbury and District Show at Spiceball Park to give people a chance to explore and purchase local arts and crafts.