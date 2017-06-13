A TIRELESS campaign by parents to stop dangerous parking outside a primary school in Oxford has ended in victory.

Exasperated parents of pupils at St Barnabas Primary School, in Hart Street, Jerocho, spent months urging Oxfordshire County Council to start a consultation to prevent 'selfish commuters' from parking outside the school.

A petition was launched, which has garnered around 120 signatures, calling for zigzag lines outside the school to prevent parking during the school day.

Now, after months of campaigning, the county council has agreed to put up signs outside the school, which allow residents to park only before 8am and after 6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Julie-Anne Nicholls said she complained about the issue ever since her son started at St Barnabas.

She added: "We walk to school and every morning you can not see down the street because of the parked cars, it is so dangerous."

For two years Labour city councillor for Jericho and Osney Susanna Pressel has been working with parents to try to stop the reckless parking.

She said: "It has been one of the more frustrating issues I have come across.

"There has been delay after delay, mainly due to the horrendous funding cuts that the Government has imposed."

Parking problems down the street arose because of a 'mistake' during the last resurfacing of Hart Street.

Ms Pressel added: "The double yellow lines were not replaced and the yellow zigzags were put too close to the kerb.

"This meant that the parking firm are not able to enforce 'no parking' outside the school.

"Selfish commuters have taken advantage of this, ignoring the large sign the school has put up.

"It has been really dangerous for the children, who cannot see what traffic is coming and who cannot be seen behind the parked cars - it is a miracle that no one has been hurt."

Ms Pressel added: "Thanks to a lot of persistence from many of us and a magnificent petition from the parents, we have at last managed to fight through the bureaucracy and lack of resources to get the necessary traffic order agreed.

"The signs should go up very soon."

Susan Brown, who lives in Canal Street, said she fully supported the decision and wished it had been done a long time ago.

She added: "The problem was definitely getting much worse with residents parking there, in addition to the parents who park there to drop off their children."

For more information on the online petition visit bit.ly/2r5DLuU